Birmingham & Black Country

Large fire breaks out at Birmingham Shredmet scrap yard

  • 1 May 2020
Smoke from the fire Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service
Image caption Drivers have been urged to avoid Heartlands Parkway in the city due to the smoke

A large blaze has been burning for several hours at a scrap yard in Birmingham.

West Midlands Fire Service said it had five crews at the Shredmet site on Aston Church Road, Nechells, from about 08:15 BST.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the area and is affecting visibility.

Fire station commander Lee Baker tweeted a video of the fire, adding they expected to be there most of the day.

The premises was the site of a fatal wall collapse in July 2016 in which five men died.

No criminal prosecutions have been brought and an inquest in 2018 recorded a conclusion of accidental death.

The Health and Safety Executive is continuing to investigate.

Image copyright West Midlands Police
Image caption Visibility has been affected in the local area, police said

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites