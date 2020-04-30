Image copyright Family handout Image caption Karl Gallagher, from Smethwick, leaves behind a daughter

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering another man who was stabbed at a shopping centre.

Karl Gallagher, 31, died of a stab wound to the chest after an altercation outside the West Cross centre in Smethwick, West Midlands, on Sunday.

Tyrell Harris, 19, of Helvellyn Way, West Bromwich, appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court earlier.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the city's crown court on Friday.

Mr Gallagher, from Smethwick, leaves behind a daughter. His family is being supported by specially trained officers, West Midlands Police said.

Three other men arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail while investigations continue.

