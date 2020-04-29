Image caption Police were called to the flat on Sunday evening

A man has been charged with firearms offences after police were involved in a stand-off at a West Midlands flat for almost 16 hours.

Officers were sent to reports of a firearms incident at a property in Birmingham Road in West Bromwich at about 22:00 BST on Sunday.

Noel Foley has been charged with threatening behaviour, possessing a firearm and an imitation firearm.

He is due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court later.

The 53-year-old is also accused of criminal damage and possession of cannabis, West Midlands Police said.

