Image copyright Family handout Image caption Waseem Ramzan, 36, was one of the men killed after the robbery

A third man has been charged with murder following a double killing.

Khuzaimah Douglas, 19, and Waseem Ramzan, 36, were shot with a crossbow in the aftermath of a cannabis factory robbery on 20 February in Brierley Hill, Dudley.

Sageer Mohammed, 33, of Gorsty Avenue, Brierley Hill, was arrested on Monday and has since been charged with two counts of murder.

He will appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court later.

Two other men, aged 23 and 46, were previously charged with murder and are in prison on remand.

Det Ch Insp Jim Munro said: "This remains a very active investigation more than two months on from that fatal early morning.

"Two men sadly lost their lives and we believe there are still people out there who have information to tell us about what happened. Our inquiries have not finished here."

Four men have been previously been charged with conspiracy to burgle.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk