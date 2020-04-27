Image copyright James Clarke Image caption James Clarke said the firm had lost about £25,000 of business since lockdown measures were introduced

A coach company put on hold by the coronavirus outbreak is using its vehicles to deliver food to some of the most vulnerable people in Birmingham.

James and Sarah Clarke, who run Clarke's Travel, stopped getting bookings in mid-March and said they were relying on savings.

Specialising in trips for schools and holiday-makers, the firm is delivering 100 to 250 food parcels a day.

Many of those receiving them are isolated, including students.

Mr Clarke, who said he had lost his own step-father to Covid-19 and pneumonia earlier this month, said he and his wife had been inspired to do "something for the community".

They are working with South Birmingham Community Food Hub, which receives surplus food from supermarkets like Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury's and Morrisons, as well other suppliers, and puts parcels together for vulnerable people.

Mr Clarke told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the project had "saved about 12 tonnes of food and delivered around 3,200 parcels to the local community" in the last month.

Image copyright James Clarke Image caption The 15-seater minibus is now picking up and delivering food parcels

"I got really into doing deliveries for them... I have volunteered pretty much every day", Mr Clarke said.

Other coach companies in the area are also helping out, one supplying fuel, another lending a van.

The sector is one of many suffering due to the pandemic.

Mr Clarke estimated his firm had lost £25,000 of business since lockdown measures were introduced. Because it is only two years old, he said it was not eligible for government support.

