Image copyright Arlan Castillo Image caption Mahadaye Jagroop died at Birmingham's Heartlands Hospital where she worked

Tributes have been paid to a "respected and loved" nurse who died after contracting Covid-19.

Mahadaye Jagroop, 66, also known as Mary, died at Birmingham's Heartlands Hospital where she worked on 22 April.

Lisa Stalley-Green, chief nurse at the NHS trust, said Ms Jagroop had "touched the lives of many in her distinguished career as a nurse".

Her friend and colleague Arlan Castillo said she had "served relentlessly" treating coronavirus patients.

"Truly, Mary is one of the many heroic healthcare workers who showed her determination as a nurse and served patients in need of care and treatment even during these dire moments," he said.

Shocked friends and colleagues also described her as a "gentle soul" and a "great and caring nurse".

One wrote on Facebook: "I'm sad and feel heartbroken to hear another great, committed NHS nurse has passed.

"I had the pleasure of working many shifts alongside Mary. She will be greatly missed."

Mr Castillo added there was simple ceremony to remember her at the hospital on Friday.

Ms Stalley-Green, of the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, said: "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Mary's family, friends and colleagues at this sad time."

