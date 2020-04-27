Image copyright Google Image caption Birmingham Road is closed at its junction with Beeches Road

Police negotiators are talking to a man who is possibly armed and has "barricaded himself inside a flat" in the West Midlands.

Officers were called to reports of a firearms incident on Birmingham Road, West Bromwich, on Sunday night.

"On arrival a 53-year-old man barricaded himself inside a flat and is refusing to come out," a police spokesperson said.

Residents in some neighbouring flats have been evacuated as a precaution.

The road has also been closed at the junction of Beeches Road and Bagnall Street, the force tweeted.

