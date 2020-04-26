Solihull double stabbing: Boy, 14, arrested
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a double stabbing.
A 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were taken to hospital after the stabbing on Chapelhouse Road, Solihull, at about 14:40 BST.
The younger victim is in a critical condition, West Midlands Police said, while the older is said to be stable.
The force said the 14-year-old boy remains in custody while officers continue their inquiries.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk