Police responded to reports of a double stabbing in north Solihull

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a double stabbing.

A 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were taken to hospital after the stabbing on Chapelhouse Road, Solihull, at about 14:40 BST.

The younger victim is in a critical condition, West Midlands Police said, while the older is said to be stable.

The force said the 14-year-old boy remains in custody while officers continue their inquiries.

