Image copyright Kiran Dharni Image caption Surinder and Gurdeep Dharni have repurposed their clothing factories to make PPE for the NHS

A family-run clothing factory that diversified to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) has called on other businesses to do the same.

Kiranjit Dharni's family have factories in Birmingham, Leicester and Bedford which are being used to create scrubs and gowns for NHS staff.

They have recruited about 800 volunteer sewers and processed about 8,000 items.

Ms Dharni said she has had requests from all over the country and needs other factories to support the effort.

Image copyright Kiran Dharni Image caption Ms Dharni said the family was overwhelmed by the demand and called for other factories to join them

She said she received a call asking for thousands of items of PPE from an NHS trust in Birmingham and is now struggling to keep up with demand.

"I can't help in Northern Ireland when I can't keep up with Birmingham," she said, "but we just have to get it done".

The family is not making any money from producing PPE, she said, in fact the business has "taken a hit".

"It's an emotional one, not a business one," she said, adding that everyone "has lost someone in our community".

Image copyright Kiran Dharni Image caption Volunteers at a factory in Birmingham have made about 1,300 pieces of PPE

The Dharni family is well known in the West Midlands Sikh community as musicians and so were able to recruit a lot of volunteers from gurdwaras in the region.

"It's an incredible cross-community effort," Ms Dharni, who is a secondary geography teacher, said.

Image copyright Kiran Dharni Image caption Ms Dharni said lots of volunteers had signed up from gurdwaras in the West Midlands

She and her father, Gurdeep Singh Dharni, have designed an approved PPE garment pack which details measurements, patterns and health and safety guidelines which they want to share with other clothing factories.

Hospitals go through 150,000 gowns a day and the UK has had problems manufacturing and distributing enough to keep NHS staff protected against coronavirus.

"We're happy to share resources so other companies can support their local NHS," Ms Dharni said. "We can't do it alone."

