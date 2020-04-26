Coronavirus: Family business calls for factories to join PPE mission
A family-run clothing factory that diversified to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) has called on other businesses to do the same.
Kiranjit Dharni's family have factories in Birmingham, Leicester and Bedford which are being used to create scrubs and gowns for NHS staff.
They have recruited about 800 volunteer sewers and processed about 8,000 items.
Ms Dharni said she has had requests from all over the country and needs other factories to support the effort.
She said she received a call asking for thousands of items of PPE from an NHS trust in Birmingham and is now struggling to keep up with demand.
"I can't help in Northern Ireland when I can't keep up with Birmingham," she said, "but we just have to get it done".
The family is not making any money from producing PPE, she said, in fact the business has "taken a hit".
"It's an emotional one, not a business one," she said, adding that everyone "has lost someone in our community".
The Dharni family is well known in the West Midlands Sikh community as musicians and so were able to recruit a lot of volunteers from gurdwaras in the region.
"It's an incredible cross-community effort," Ms Dharni, who is a secondary geography teacher, said.
She and her father, Gurdeep Singh Dharni, have designed an approved PPE garment pack which details measurements, patterns and health and safety guidelines which they want to share with other clothing factories.
Hospitals go through 150,000 gowns a day and the UK has had problems manufacturing and distributing enough to keep NHS staff protected against coronavirus.
"We're happy to share resources so other companies can support their local NHS," Ms Dharni said. "We can't do it alone."
