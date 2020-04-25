Image copyright Neville Williams/Aston Villa/ PA Media Image caption Ten midwives will be based at Villa Park from Monday

Aston Villa's football ground is set to become a clinic providing maternity care to support an NHS hospital trust during the coronavirus pandemic.

Villa Park's north stand will host weekday clinics from Monday after some expectant parents "felt anxious" about going into hospitals.

Ten midwifes from the Sandwell and West Birmingham Trust will be based at the ground alongside two support workers.

The trust said the ground was in a "perfect position" for clinics.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption There are no games at Villa Park while football matches are suspended

"There are no matches being played and geographically they are both in the right place for our patients," Louise Wilde, who is also a Villa fan, said.

"It also provides an alternative to a hospital setting, which some of our women felt anxious about coming to."

West Bromwich Albion's stadium was also repurposed on Monday for antenatal and postnatal care and Ms Wilde said the trust had been receiving "great feedback" on the initiative.

Guy Rippon, Aston Villa's head of foundation and community partnerships, said the club was "delighted to be able to help out our local NHS hospitals".

