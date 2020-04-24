Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Lorenzo Foley attacked the victim with a knuckleduster knife, police said

A brother and sister have been jailed over an attack on a man who was left with severe slash wounds to his face, neck and hands.

Lorenzo Foley, 23, used a knuckleduster knife in the attack in Balsall Heath, Birmingham, in November, police said.

Officers said it was during an attempt to rob cash and a phone from a 28-year-old victim.

Foley, of Irving Street, Balsall Heath, was later found hiding in his sister's wardrobe.

He was jailed for seven years and six months for wounding and attempted robbery.

He was also found guilty of possession of a bladed article.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The victim suffered slash wounds to his face, neck and hands in the attack on 21 November

His sister, Stella Foley, 43, of Willows Road, Balsall Heath, had denied seeing her brother before he was found by police in her property.

She was jailed for 10 months on Monday at Birmingham Crown Court, for perverting the course of justice.