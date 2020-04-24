Image copyright Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Trust Image caption Dr Vishna Rasiah, was known across the Midlands as the lead for the regional neonatal network, focusing on newborns

A "talented, dedicated and respected" paediatric consultant has died after contracting Covid-19.

Dr Vishna Rasiah, 48, worked at the Birmingham Women's and Children's trust, which said he was clinical lead for the regional neonatal network.

The trust described him as "an amazing doctor" who was "passionate about the care of babies and their families".

Dr Rasiah, known to friends as Vish, was "such a loving husband and father", wife Liza said.

"We're devastated at losing our beloved Vish. His whole family meant the world to him, and he absolutely doted on [daughter] Katelyn.

"Vish loved his work: to him it was so much more than a job. He treated every patient and family he cared for as his own; I couldn't have been prouder of him."

She also thanked staff at Worcestershire Royal Hospital, where he was treated, for "the kindness, compassion and the care" they had provided "to us over an incredibly difficult past few weeks".

Dr Rasiah worked as a neonatologist, a branch of paediatrics specialising in the care of newborn babies.

Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust Chief Executive Sarah-Jane Marsh said: "Losing him in such a cruel and unfair way will be too much to bear for many of us, in particular anyone involved in neonatal care, and of course his beautiful wife and daughter.

"As our tears flow, we must always remember the values that Vish stood for, and hold his vision, courage and compassion in our hearts."

