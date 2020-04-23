Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to reports of a shooting in DFC Chicken in Handsworth

A teenager has been charged after shots were fired in a chicken shop.

Police were called to reports of three people chasing another group into DFC Chicken in Rookery Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, on Monday.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Three others, aged between 15 and 20, who were arrested on Tuesday, have been released on bail.

West Midlands Police said officers were continuing to investigate the incident. Nobody is believed to have been injured.

