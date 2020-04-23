Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Daryl Jones admitted attacking the lollipop man and racially abusing children

A man has been jailed after a string of assaults in one day which, officers say, culminated in him smearing his own faeces across a police cell.

Among Daryl Jones's victims was a lollipop man, who he assaulted with his own stick in Birmingham, police said.

The 33-year-old began his rampage by racially abusing a taxi driver when his charging cable did not fit his phone.

Jones, of Jervoise Road, Weoley Castle, was jailed for two years and 11 months at Birmingham Crown Court.

West Midlands Police said Jones was reported on 10 April 2019 after he was seen shouting racial insults at children outside a nursery in Kings Heath.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jones targeted the lollipop man in Kings Heath, using his own sign to attack him, police say

Earlier in the day, he racially abused a taxi driver who was hired to take him and and three friends to the Kings Norton area of the city, threatening to stab and kill him if he did not drink from his can of beer.

Jones had become incensed when the driver's charging cable did not fit his phone and punched the driver before shouting at passers by, police said.

He then assaulted a lollipop man with his own sign after exiting the cab and going off alone.

'Downright disgusting'

When Jones was apprehended, West Midlands Police said, he spat into officers' faces and continued to shout racist abuse.

The force said he "finished off a busy day by smearing his own faeces across the entire cell", which had to be "professionally cleaned".

PC Amanda Winter described his behaviour as "completely unacceptable and quite frankly, downright disgusting".

Jones pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm, assault, affray, racially aggravated assault, racially aggravated harassment and two counts of causing damage to property on Friday 17 April.

