Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Hospital stay over for Ch Supt Phil Dolby

A senior police officer's wife says she feared there "would be no homecoming" for her husband after he spent weeks in hospital with coronavirus.

Ch Supt Phil Dolby, of West Midlands Police, was admitted to Worcester Royal Hospital on 29 March and later placed on a ventilator for 13 days.

On Tuesday, the 45-year-old father of three was discharged from hospital and returned home.

Mary Dolby said it showed anyone could be affected by the virus.

She said: "There were times we feared there would be no homecoming."

"He's alive and back with us... The doctors and nurses have saved his life… and we'll be forever grateful."

Mrs Dolby urged people to stay home and warned their experience showed Covid-19 could affect people of all ages.

"Phil would certainly not fall into what's deemed the 'vulnerable' category, he's only 45 and a fit man," she said.

"We can't express enough our gratitude for the doctors and nurses at Worcester Royal."

Her comments come as the police force released a video of a tearful Ch Supt Dolby as he was wheeled out of hospital.

In the footage he thanks NHS staff and says: "You've saved my life... it's a gift I'll never stop thanking you for."

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Ch Supt Phil Dolby is back home after three weeks in hospital

Mrs Dolby said waiting by the phone for updates on his condition was the worst part.

"I wasn't able to speak to or see Phil after he was taken by paramedics. That's the worst thing.

"Normally if a loved one is ill you can be with them, hold their hand and comfort them - but coronavirus deprives you of that."

She added: "It was hard to sleep at night and the days drag on so long. There is nothing to occupy your mind, no friends to speak to face-to-face or hug.

Ch Supt Dolby has worked for West Midlands Police for 26 years and is the head of the Criminal Justice Department.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption A sign welcomed Ch Supt Dolby home

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk