Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to reports of a shooting in DFC Chicken, Rookery Road, Handsworth at about 18:00 BST on Monday

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm after a shooting at a chicken shop.

Police were called to reports of three people chasing another group into DFC Chicken in Rookery Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, on Monday.

Shots were fired and they then fled, West Midlands Police said, while the other group also left the scene.

Those detained, aged between 15 and 20, were arrested in the Lozzells area of the city and remain in police custody.

Officers said the other group consisted of six men and no injuries have yet been reported.

Inspector Jim Church urged anyone with information to get in touch, adding: "Fortunately, no customers or staff inside the shop were hurt in what we believe was a targeted attack between two groups."

