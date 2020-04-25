Coronavirus: Artist swaps views for vacuum cleaners
A self-isolating artist is drawing his surroundings every day after swapping landscapes for wheelie bins and a vacuum cleaner.
Ed Isaacs, 69, describes himself as an "enthusiastic urban sketcher" on the streets of towns and cities, but the coronavirus lockdown has forced him to look closer to home for inspiration.
The Wolverhampton resident shares his pictures on social media daily.
"I thought, let's make a record of this slightly weird time," he said.
Mr Isaacs said the drawings may take up to three hours, which was unusual for urban sketching.
His efforts from home had all been in black and white before day 26, when he "plucked up some courage and added a watercolour wash".
"I wanted to make a point to the world at large. Anything can be the subject of art," he said.
"Just by focusing on what was immediately around the house, wheelie bins, vacuum cleaners, you can be creative."
The Royal Birmingham Society of Artists member, from Tettenhall, said he believed one of "the great pleasures of doing this has been the positive responses on Twitter".
After starting self-isolation on 17 March, he said he had no worries about not having ideas for the drawings, saying "you can never run out of subjects".
Mr Isaacs is not a painter, but does other "large-scale" artwork in a studio.
His work as a consultant over social housing and urban regeneration ended three years ago and he decided to focus on "creating", even though he was "not an artist by training".
The recent good weather has helped with his daily work depicting his surroundings - creating "pen and ink drawings with a colourwash" using "direct observation".
He said: "I'm enjoying sitting outside. I'm not praying for rain."
