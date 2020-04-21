Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Ch Supt Phil Dolby was rushed to hospital after falling ill last month

A senior West Midlands Police officer has left hospital after undergoing intensive care treatment for coronavirus.

Ch Supt Phil Dolby fell ill in March and was taken to hospital in an ambulance after his symptoms worsened.

He said he had suffered "frightening episodes of breathlessness and dizziness".

But after 13 days on a ventilator, he has been discharged on Tuesday and reunited with his family.

In a tweet, Mr Dolby, who is in charge of the force's criminal justice services, said he had received "a lovely send off" from NHS staff.

In a tweet, Mr Dolby, who is in charge of the force's criminal justice services, said he had received "a lovely send off" from NHS staff.

After 26 days, I have been discharged from @WorcsAcuteNHS & am at home with my family! A lovely send off from the amazing hospital staff. Emotional reunion with my wife, kids & Labrador. Long road to recovery ahead. Slow & steady. Thanks for all your support! #StayHomeSaveLives

He had posted a video showing his surroundings in his isolation ward when he was first admitted to hospital

The force said on 11 April he had been taken off his ventilator and was awake.

Mr Dolby tweeted a day later that he "cried like a girl" when he was allowed to see some visitors through a window.

He has received numerous messages from colleagues and well-wishers during his time in intensive care and plenty more now he has been discharged.

Skip Twitter post by @Kimmyatmtwd This brought a tear to my eye!!! I'm not sure how you came into my twitter life, but I have followed every tweet since you felt a bit unwell!!!! I'm so very pleased for you and your family!!! How exciting!! Please take it very easy and rest a lot!!! Whoop whoop xx — Kim Woodgate (@Kimmyatmtwd) April 21, 2020 Report

