An NHS trust has been "inundated" with responses after it appealed for the public to sew personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff.

Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust posted on social media on Friday asking for "urgently needed" gowns.

They had hoped to receive 50 gowns but have been sent more than 200, a spokesman said.

The response shows "strong community spirit", a trust spokesman added.

The original appeal, posted on Facebook, had amassed nearly 2,000 shares by Monday, and was also posted on Twitter.

If you have a sewing machine and are willing and able to sew gowns for use as PPE, then we would like to hear from you. Please email COVID-19.PPE@bhamcommunity.nhs.uk to register your interest. Materials and patterns will be provided. — @bhamcommunity (@bhamcommunity) April 17, 2020

"We're very grateful for this response and the strong community spirit it shows", the trust said in a statement.

"Keeping our staff safe is a top priority, it's gratifying that people from across the same communities we work hard to keep safe and healthy day-in, day-out, are rallying round us to help achieve that."

According to official advice, anyone who comes into close contact with those who may have coronavirus should wear protection, though the type of PPE required depends on the level of risk.

Another trust, Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust, also took to social media to thank donors for creating uniform wash bags for its workers.

It comes as the chief executive of NHS Providers said there was "no doubt" some hospital trusts already had gown shortages.

Public Health England changed its advice on Friday to allow the NHS to reuse gowns if stock was running low.

