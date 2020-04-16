Image copyright Ross Vincent Image caption Tony Iommi launched his charity auction on 6 April

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi has raised more than £19,000 for the NHS by auctioning off personal items including one of his guitars.

The rock legend's guitar sold for £11,300, with other items from the collection raising just under £8,000 for University Hospitals Birmingham.

Iommi, 72, has said coronavirus was "difficult for everyone" but showed the "great work" of the NHS.

The trust previously said it was "incredibly grateful" for his support.

Iommi, who is a patron of the specialist cancer ward at Heartlands Hospital, had the idea for the auction while clearing out his studio during self-isolation.

The left-handed guitar attracted nearly £4,000 in bids shortly after the auction was launched on 6 April, with Iommi also auctioning signed collectable DVD box sets, CDs and vinyl discs.

