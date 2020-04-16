Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Jacqueline Oakes was murdered by Marcus Musgrove in 2014

The children of a woman murdered by her abusive ex-partner have been given a five-figure payout over police errors before her death.

Jacqueline Oakes, 51, was killed by Marcus Musgrove at her flat in Edgbaston, Birmingham, in 2014 and he was later jailed for life.

Nineteen West Midlands Police officers and staff faced misconduct proceedings over the handling of the case.

Ms Oakes' daughter said her mother would be alive if police had listened.

Jenny Oakes, from Rubery, said: "She phoned the police I think 19 times and they never listened to her, they never took her seriously.

"If they listened to her and they had done their background checks on the other person, she would still be here."

The actions of 40 West Midlands Police staff were examined by the Independent Office for Police Conduct - then known as the Independent Police Complaints Commission - in one of its largest investigations.

Errors were made by officers and control room staff, the police watchdog said.

Of the 19 people found to have a case to answer for misconduct, none lost their job as a result.

The watchdog said two officers were to attend misconduct meetings, with others subjected to "management action to address the failings".

Ms Oakes said: "All we ever wanted was for someone to say sorry.

"Unfortunately, when it comes to the police, I have learnt that sorry is not in their vocabulary."

Solicitors said the payout for Jenny, 39, Maria, 37, and Rafi, 32, was for breaches under the Human Rights Act.

West Midlands Police has been contacted for a comment.