Birmingham's front-line care workers will run out of face masks within two weeks unless the government takes urgent action, the city council says.

Council Leader Ian Ward said supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) were "running desperately low".

He asked for an urgent meeting in a letter to ministers.

The Department for Health and Social Care said multi-agency bodies had been set up to support care workers in need of PPE.

However these groups have been advised to prioritise distribution to workers with "unavoidable contact" with confirmed or suspected coronavirus patients.

City councillor Paulette Hamilton told the Local Democracy Reporting Service only 40% of the local authority's PPE order had been delivered.

The latest letter addressed to Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick, was also signed by Birmingham MPs Liam Byrne (Labour) and Andrew Mitchell (Conservative).

In it, Mr Ward said two other letters earlier this month calling for urgent supplies of PPE had been "ignored", meaning the situation on the front line was "critical".

He told BBC WM the council currently had about 38,000 face masks in stock, but would run out of these within 14 days even by limiting distribution to only those in the most urgent group.

Birmingham City Council, the largest metropolitan authority in the UK, said it had sourced stock from alternative sources, including private businesses but more was needed.

