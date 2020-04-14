Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Atiyyah Gidden (left) and Savannah Ward (right) have both been jailed

Two women have been jailed for a "disgusting" attack on another woman which left her with brain damage.

Atiyyah Gidden was caught on CCTV kicking and punching the 20-year-old victim in Birmingham on 1 May.

Gidden, 21, was convicted of wounding with intent and has been jailed for 11 years. Her co-accused Savannah Ward, 23, has been jailed for eight years and three months.

West Midlands Police said the pair launched "an unprovoked attack".

The victim was found collapsed in Bull Street at 21:40 BST and taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

Police said she had been "sat on board a bus with her friend minding her own business" but was attacked after she got off.

Det Ch Insp Vanessa Eyles said: "This disgusting attack has left a young woman with lasting brain damage."

In a police interview, Gidden, of Kellet Road, Nechells, claimed the victim had approached her first and accused her of staring, saying she took this to mean she wanted to fight.

Image caption The victim was attacked after she got off a bus in Birmingham city centre

After handing herself into police, Gidden pleaded not guilty but was convicted by a jury.

Ward, of Wryley Road, Aston, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm at an earlier hearing.

Det Ch Insp Eyles said the attack had had a "severe impact" on the victim's life and "shows the sheer force used to injure her".

