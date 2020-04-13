A 13-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car while out with his family.

West Midlands Police said the teenager was crossing Chester Road in Erdington, Birmingham, when he was hit by a black VW Polo just before 18:50 BST on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

The driver of the car was detained by officers and taken into custody, police said.

Det Sgt Alan Hands said: "This is a parent's worst nightmare and it's impossible to imagine their grief, but specialist officers will be supporting them as our investigation continues."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

