Attempted murder arrest after man shot in Walsall

  • 12 April 2020
Entrance to Alexandra Road Image copyright Google
Image caption A man was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen in Alexandra Road in Walsall

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting.

A 36-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound in his abdomen in Alexandra Road, Walsall, just after 20:30 BST on Friday.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, which were not serious and he has since been discharged, West Midlands Police said.

A 23-year-old man remains in police custody while investigations continue.

