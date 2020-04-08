Image copyright Gurdip Thandi - Local Democracy Reporting Service Image caption Abdul Razaq has been described as "an irreplaceable loss to this community"

Tributes have been paid to a community-spirited grandfather who has died after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Abdul Razaq, 66, from Walsall, who died on Tuesday, has been described as a man who cared deeply about the Chuckery community where he lived for decades.

Only his closest family are expected to attend his funeral, due to lockdown measures.

Councillor Waheed Rasab, a close friend of the family, said his death was "just shocking and so heartbreaking".

"He was a good, caring and dedicated family man and was a regular prayer at Central Mosque in Selbourne Street, Walsall," Mr Rasab said.

He added that the father-of-two "really cared" about his local area and was "an irreplaceable loss to this community".

This year, Mr Razaq and his family had successfully campaigned for a one-way system along roads in the area.

Mr Rasab said his friend had been looking forward to that being introduced.

