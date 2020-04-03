Image copyright Thorns Collegiate Academy Image caption Kate Fox had taught literacy at the school for more than 20 years

A secondary school teacher has died after she was admitted to hospital, diagnosed with coronavirus.

Kate Fox had taught literacy at the Thorns Collegiate Academy, near Dudley, for more than 20 years.

In a letter the school said the virus had "exacerbated" Miss Fox's "underlying health issues".

School principal Manny Kelay and the academy trust's chief executive, said: "This is a tragic loss for our whole school community."

The school added Miss Fox, who died on Thursday, was "much-loved and respected" by her students and colleagues, and will be "very much missed by everyone".

On social media, people paid tribute to Miss Fox, one tweet said: "I am lost for words. Ms Fox taught both me and my little brother, thank you for being apart [sic] of our time at Thorns. Your memory will live on with us forever."

Jennie Wooldridge said on Facebook: "RIP such sad news. Heart goes out to her family and friends. She was such a great teacher and loved by all students."

