Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham is to become a drive-through coronavirus test centre for NHS workers.

The centre is being established on the car parking areas next to the stadium.

Staff will get "tested promptly" to see whether they can continue caring for patients, NHS England said.

The chief executive of Warwickshire County Cricket said he was pleased the club's home ground would be used to support the NHS.

Posting on social media, the club said it had given the site to the Department of Health and Social Care.

Chief executive Neil Snowball said he was "pleased our stadium can be utilised to support the fantastic efforts being made by all of our NHS staff in response to the coronavirus crisis".

An NHS England spokesperson said: "The innovative drive-through at Edgbaston Cricket Ground will ensure staff with symptoms get tested promptly so they can continue caring for patients where possible and also protect themselves, families and patients against the virus."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced plans on Thursday for 100,000 tests-a-day to be conducted by the end of April.

The main type of test to see if someone has Covid-19 is taking a swab of their nose or throat which is then sent off to a lab to look for signs of the virus's genetic material.

