Image caption Matthew Wain allegedly made threats to staff at City Hospital in Birmingham

A man who allegedly called a hospital and said "I hope the staff die of coronavirus" has been charged.

Matthew Wain was arrested at a flat in Perry Barr, Birmingham, on Wednesday in connection with the call to City Hospital, West Midlands Police said.

He is also alleged to have posted a video of the call, entitled "I hope all NHS die", to YouTube.

Mr Wain, 31, was bailed after being charged with sending menacing or offensive communications.

He is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on 29 April.

