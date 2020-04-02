Image copyright Google Image caption The woman had received treatment at Russells Hall for an eye injury before she was hit

A woman who was hit by a Range Rover shortly after leaving hospital has died.

The 50-year-old had been receiving treatment for an eye injury at Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley and had left shortly before 00:30 BST.

West Midlands Police said she went into Pensnett Road in the Brierley Hill area where she was hit by the car.

A 57-year-old driver stopped at the scene and is assisting with police inquiries, the force said.

Sgt Alan Hands said the woman's next of kin were being traced and appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

"We need to work out how she got into the road and I'd be keen for drivers to check their dash-cam footage if they were driving in the area at the time," he said.

