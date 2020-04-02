Image copyright Birmingham City Council Image caption The used masks were found in a block of flats in Birmingham city centre

Rubbish bags with used face masks spilling out of them have been found at a block of flats in Birmingham.

Refuse collectors made the discovery during a weekly collection and "correctly" refused to pick up the waste, the city council said.

The local authority said it was "shocked" by the overflowing bags, which put staff "at risk".

It urged residents to double-bag coronavirus-related rubbish, in line with government advice.

Image copyright Birmingham City Council Image caption Refuse workers made the right decision not to remove the waste, the council said

The local authority said it had contacted the management agency responsible for the block of flats to ensure the situation was resolved ahead of the next collection on Friday.

Councillor John O'Shea, responsible for waste, said disposing of rubbish correctly was "absolutely critical".

He said the refuse collection workers, who "have the correct protective gear for their duties", made the right decision not to remove the bags.

"A small number of people" were putting the efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus "at risk," he said.

