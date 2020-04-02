Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sandwell Council said there was a shortage in personal protective equipment for care workers

Beauty salons, tattoo parlours and nurseries have answered a plea to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to care workers.

Sandwell Council issued an appeal as it struggled to source face masks, single-use gloves and aprons for staff.

Supplies donated in response will be used by workers who care for vulnerable residents in their homes.

Beautician Samantha Manton, who donated aprons, said it was "the least I could do" for community healthcare workers.

Image copyright Samantha Manton Image caption Samantha Manton donated aprons and hair covers for carers

Ms Manton runs Dimensions Beauty in Halesowen and also donated 250 disposable hair covers.

"People are putting theirs and their families' lives at risk to look after our loved ones," she said of her motivation for helping.

Claire Foster, who runs Happy Days Nursery in West Bromwich, also answered the call. She had a supply of gloves and aprons that the nursery was no longer using due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Image copyright Claire Foster Image caption Claire Foster said her donation was the least she could do

"We had some sitting there so thought it was the least we could do to help," she said.

"You feel so helpless in such a time of need."

The council said it had a "great response" from local businesses, to whom it was grateful.

The donations should be enough to keep care workers fully supplied over the coming months, the authority added.

