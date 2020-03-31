Image copyright Jeff Lee Image caption Benjamin Lee with his tax demand

A two-year-old boy's family had a taxing time when they received letters demanding he pay nearly £900 owing on two properties.

The letters were addressed to Benjamin Lee of Solihull and said he was in arrears.

His father, Jeff Lee, said he was at a loss as to how the mistake was made as his son is not yet at school, never mind on the property ladder.

Solihull Council said the letters were sent in error.

The family said they needed something to give them a chuckle

Mr Lee took to social media to share his surprise.

“I was just amused,” he said to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

“It’s a bit of a mess-up, but at the same time I did ask [if] there was a serious aspect to it from a credit perspective.

"When he grows up will this be on his file? I hope not.

It is hoped the demand will not remain on Benjamin Lee's credit file

But "we needed something to give us a good chuckle", he added.

One of the letters, from Solihull Council, suggested Benjamin owed £99.67 in connection with a house in Dorridge.

A second warning from Jacobs, the bailiffs that the council uses to chase outstanding debts, said he needed to pay £817.35 in relation to an address in Elmdon.

A Solihull Council spokesman confirmed “an incorrect address” was the cause of the error.

“This has now been removed from our records and we apologise to Jeff Lee for any distress and inconvenience that this issue has caused,” the spokesman said.

