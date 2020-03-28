Image copyright Google maps Image caption Najeeba Al-Alariqy was found on 23 March

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead at her Birmingham home.

Najeeba Al-Alariqy, 47, was discovered by police after emergency crews were called to Sutton Street in Aston just after 18:00 GMT on 23 March.

A post-mortem revealed that she died from pressure applied to her neck.

Abeen Thabet, 49, of West Park Road, Smethwick, is due to appear before magistrates in Birmingham on Saturday, West Midlands Police said.

