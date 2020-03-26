Image copyright Google Image caption Birmingham Airport is in discussions about supporting bereavement services

Birmingham Airport could serve as a mortuary during the coronavirus crisis.

The site said it was co-operating with authorities to find a "suitable location" if the need for the facility arose.

The discussions are part of plans to support key infrastructure, including bereavement services, a council says.

It emerged earlier this week that nearby leisure site the NEC could double as a field hospital, along with London's ExCeL Centre.

Sandwell Council in the Black Country said it was working "with and on behalf of" local authorities in the West Midlands and Warwickshire "on mortuary provision across the region".

It confirmed Birmingham Airport as one of the agencies it had approached.

Wasim Ali, deputy leader, said: "Unfortunately, everyone is only too aware that families are very sadly losing loved ones to coronavirus.

"We are confident that the work we are doing now will make sure resources that may sadly be needed over the coming months are in place."

A spokesperson for Birmingham Airport said: "We have been in discussions with the authorities and we will of course co-operate to find a suitable location and help where we can to support the fightback against this pandemic."