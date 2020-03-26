Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption The Ford Fiesta was abandoned after crashing into the Northfield house

A car has crashed through the wall of a house, damaging the kitchen.

The driver fled the scene before emergency services arrived at the house in Titterstone Road Northfield, Birmingham, on Wednesday night.

The oven, kitchen units and sink were left torn from the wall by the red Ford Fiesta. No-one was injured, firefighters said.

West Midlands Fire Service said the corner of the property had to be shored up and made safe.

Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption The kitchen was wrecked after the car crashed into the house

Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption Experts from West Midlands Fire Service were able to make the house stable

Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption No-one was injured when the car crashed into the house

