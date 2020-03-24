Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Sutton Street in Aston, Birmingham, on Monday

A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a woman was found inside her home.

Police said officers were called to property on Sutton Street in Aston, Birmingham, shortly after 18:00 GMT on Monday.

There the body of 47-year-old Nageeba Alariqy was discovered. Her family is being supported by specialist officers.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death and remains in police custody.

Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse, from West Midlands Police, said: "We are in the very early stages of our inquiries and I would urge anyone who noticed any suspicious behaviour in the area last night to contact us.

"We will be speaking with residents on the road today and asking them to check their CCTV for anything that could help us."

