Image copyright Family handout Image caption Harvey Waterfield was found with a stab wound to his back

Two further people have been charged with the murder of a man in Dudley.

Harvey Waterfield, 19, from Wednesbury, was found with a stab wound to his back in Spring Pool Meadow in Russells Hall, just before 19:00 GMT on 16 March.

Christopher Halford, 27, of Middle Park Road, Dudley, and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged on Saturday, West Midlands Police said.

They are due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court later.

It comes after two people appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday charged with murder.

Connor Oakley, 18, of Spring Pool Meadow, Russells Hall, Dudley, and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, were remanded in custody ahead of a further hearing on 15 April.

