Image copyright Leigh Knipe Image caption Carole Cooper, 78, is in self isolation but marked her brother's funeral with relatives in the garden

A sister in self-isolation unable to attend her brother's funeral 100 miles away held a memorial service at her garden window.

Peter Butler, of Rhyl, died from cancer but social distancing measures prevented all but 10 guests from attending his funeral.

Sister Carole Cooper, 78, stayed inside while her family gathered in her garden, raising a glass to Mr Butler.

They also sang the avid Wolves fan's favourite team anthem, Happy Wanderer.

The song, by The Stargazers, was played at Molineux in the 1970s as the team walked onto the pitch, and was also played at his service in Wales.

One of Mrs Cooper's three daughters, Sheryl Freer, who came up with the plan, said: "We put a smile on my mum's face at such a sad time for her."

Mr Butler, formerly of Wednesbury in the West Midlands, had been suffering with kidney cancer which spread to his lungs, Mrs Cooper, said.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mr Butler was a lifelong Wolverhampton Wanderers fan

After his death, Mrs Cooper says she was told only 10 people could go to the service, and she had been forced to self-isolate because of her age.

"I was really upset but then they came up this idea," she said.

A service took place at Mrs Cooper's home in Walsall, with her daughters Leigh Knipe and Rachel Humpherson and their families, and in Leicester, where Mrs Freer lives.

"I think Peter would have approved with what we did, as he was always cracking jokes," said Mrs Cooper.

Image copyright Leigh Knipe Image caption Mr Butler's niece Leigh Knipe and husband and Stuart donned Wolves shirts in his honour

