Image copyright Family handout Image caption Harvey Waterfield was found with a stab wound to his back

Two further people have been arrested by police investigating the murder of a man in Dudley.

Harvey Waterfield, 19, from Wednesbury, was found with a stab wound to his back in Spring Pool Meadow in Russells Hall, just before 19:00 GMT on 16 March.

A 15-year-old boy and a man, aged 28, are being questioned on suspicion of murder, West Midlands Police said.

It comes after two others, aged 18 and 16, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday charged with murder.

The 18-year-old has been named as Connor Oakley, of Spring Pool Meadow, Russells Hall, Dudley.

The 16-year-old cannot be named for legal reasons.

They have been remanded in custody ahead of a further hearing on 15 April.

