A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing at a flat.

Sayed Abuker Mohamed Ahmed was found with knife wounds to his chest and leg at a multi-occupancy property in Brighton Road, Sparkbrook, Birmingham, on Monday.

The air ambulance was called but the 34-year-old was pronounced dead before he could be taken to hospital.

Abdillahi Ali Abdillahi was arrested in London and brought back to the West Midlands for questioning.

The 41-year-old from Small Heath, has been charged with murder and remanded in custody to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Saturday.

The family of the victim said in a statement: "Sayed was very kind, social and a leader. We have lost a son, brother, uncle and someone who was good to his community."

Det Insp Laura Harrison said: "This is a significant development in our investigation although inquiries are ongoing.

"We believe the fatal stabbing followed a disturbance where a number of men were present.

"We would urge anyone who has not already spoken to us and may have vital information to come forward."

