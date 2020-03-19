Image copyright Family handout Image caption Harvey Waterfield was an "amazing son and brother"

Two people have been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed to death.

Harvey Waterfield, 19, was found with stab wounds to his back in Spring Pool Meadow, Dudley, at about 19:00 GMT on Monday. He died at the scene.

Connor Oakley, 18 from Spring Pool Meadow, and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with murder, police said.

They will appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court later.

West Midlands Police added a 20-year-old man and a boy, aged 15, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released on police bail.

Paying tribute, Mr Waterfield's family said he was an "amazing son and brother and words can't possibly explain how we are all feeling".

