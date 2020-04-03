Image copyright Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust Image caption Areema Nasreen was a nurse at Walsall Manor Hospital

A nurse with coronavirus has died after spending weeks in intensive care.

Areema Nasreen, 36, had been on a ventilator at Walsall Manor Hospital where she also worked.

The death of the mother-of-three has been confirmed to the BBC by Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust's chief executive Richard Beeken.

Mr Beeken said they had hoped to take Ms Nasreen off the ventilator as she had started to show signs of improvement but she then deteriorated.

Fellow nurse Rubi Aktar paid tribute to her on social media: "She was the most loveliest, genuine person you could ever meet, she went above and beyond for everyone she met.

"I am so broken that words can't explain. I can't believe I will not see your smile again."

