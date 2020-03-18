Image copyright Family handout Image caption Harvey Waterfield was an "amazing son and brother"

A fourth person has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 19-year-old.

Harvey Waterfield was found with stab wounds to his back in Spring Pool Meadow, Dudley, at about 19:00 GMT on Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paying tribute, his family said he was an "amazing son and brother and words can't possibly explain how we are all feeling".

They asked for anyone with information to come forward and tell police.

West Midlands Police said they have arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Magistrates have granted the force a further 36 hours to continue questioning a 20-year-old man and two teenagers, aged 15 and 16, who were arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder.

Mr Waterfield's family added: "As a family we are devastated at the loss of our son.

"If anyone has any information about what happened to him please come forward and tell the police."

Det Ch Insp Jim Munro said: "While we now have four people in custody we are still appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident to get in contact with us."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.