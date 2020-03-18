Coronavirus: Visits banned at Birmingham hospitals
All non-essential visits to patients are being stopped at one of the largest hospital trusts in England, because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust said it had taken the "difficult decision" to best protect staff, patients and visitors.
About 2.2 million patients a year are seen by the trust's four hospitals.
The suspension comes into force from 20:00 GMT on Wednesday and permitted visitors are told to wash their hands.
The ban affects all visits to Birmingham Heartlands Hospital, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, Solihull Hospital, Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield and Birmingham Chest Clinic.
Some exceptions to the ban include:
- Parents visiting children
- Birthing partners
- Those seeing critically ill patients who may be at the end of their life
- People acting for patients without decision-making capacity
