Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham is among four hospitals the trust manages

All non-essential visits to patients are being stopped at one of the largest hospital trusts in England, because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust said it had taken the "difficult decision" to best protect staff, patients and visitors.

About 2.2 million patients a year are seen by the trust's four hospitals.

The suspension comes into force from 20:00 GMT on Wednesday and permitted visitors are told to wash their hands.

The ban affects all visits to Birmingham Heartlands Hospital, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, Solihull Hospital, Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield and Birmingham Chest Clinic.

Some exceptions to the ban include:

Parents visiting children

Birthing partners

Those seeing critically ill patients who may be at the end of their life

People acting for patients without decision-making capacity

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.