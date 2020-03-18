Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Nelly Moustafa was pronounced dead on Monday at her home in Moseley, Birmingham

A man has been charged with murder after the deaths of his wife and neighbour.

Tamer Moustafa is accused of killing his wife, Nelly Moustafa, 43, and their neighbour Zahida Bi, 52, at their home in Belle Walk, Moseley, Birmingham.

The two women were pronounced dead at the scene on Monday.

Mr Moustafa, 40, was remanded in custody at Birmingham Magistrates' Court and will next appear at the city's crown court on Friday.

Post-mortem examinations are being carried out, West Midlands Police said.

A cordon remains in place at both properties, and anyone with information is asked to contact the force.

