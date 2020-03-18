Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Nadir Ali stabbed his cousin 11 times and injured other members of the family

A man who murdered his cousin over a family dispute about land in Pakistan has been given a life sentence.

Nadir Ali, 32, stabbed Hashim Khan 11 times and hurt other family members who tried to stop the attack in August.

Mr Khan, 37, was found injured in Wilton Road, Sparkhill, Birmingham, after a meeting about land given to Ali by his aunt.

Ali, who was also convicted of three charges of wounding with intent, will serve a minimum of 25 years in prison.

On 23 August, one of Mr Khan's brothers recorded a meeting where Ali and other family members were discussing the transference of land to him by his aunt.

It became heated over a comment that had previously been made about Ali's father.

Ali, of Edward Road in Balsall Heath, produced a knife from his pocket and repeatedly stabbed his cousin.

Other family members were injured as they tried to stop the attack, which spilled out on to the street. Mr Khan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Khan's family previously paid tribute to him and said: "No prison sentence will ever replace this great man who was the bed rock of our family and who was loved by so many."

