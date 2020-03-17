Image copyright Google Image caption The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust runs Russells Hall Hospital

Two patients have died in hospital after they tested positive for coronavirus.

Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust said one patient in their 80s and the other in their 90s were being treated for underlying health conditions.

Diane Wake, from the trust, said the families had been informed and her thoughts were with them.

The two deaths take the total in Dudley to six, while nationally the death toll is 71.

NHS England earlier announced all non-urgent operations in England will be postponed from 15 April to free up 30,000 beds.

