Image copyright Wolverhampton Church Shelter Image caption The overnight shelter was forced to close on Monday night

A shelter for the homeless was forced to close for a night due to a lack of volunteers, many of whom had self-isolated due to coronavirus.

The Wolverhampton Church Shelter is a seven-day-a-week operation offering accommodation and food managed by Enterprise Homes Group.

Its chief executive Matt Lambert said 19 volunteers dropped out "for many reasons, self-isolation being one".

"A significant number are retired and over 70," he said.

"We need healthy people who are not a risk. By volunteering you're not putting yourself at risk, the homeless community themselves are isolated, we're more likely to give it them than vice versa."

The shelter closed on Monday night, but Mr Lambert said they were able to find accommodation for the most vulnerable and provided sleeping bags to others who had planned to use the shelter.

It will be open later "but there are nights ahead where there is a shortage of volunteers," he said.

Some people had been in touch following an appeal for volunteers on Facebook, Mr Lambert added.

"If we do get to a point where various different workplaces are closed, you might find people with loads of time on their hands.

"One business said they're not doing much at the moment and said 'can we send some staff over?'"

Mr Lambert said he hoped last night was a "one-off" and after the Facebook post, the "community will rally".

