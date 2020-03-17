Image copyright Ray Barrett

A couple has made posters showing a traffic light system that show whether neighbours need help during the coronavirus crisis.

The posters, being shared on social media, can be put in windows to show whether people want help.

Ray Barrett and wife Linda said it was a "very simple" way for "the community to protect the community".

It follows similar initiatives, such as print-at-home postcards where people can request shopping and supplies.

Those particularly vulnerable to coronavirus, such as those over 70, will be asked to stay at home for 12 weeks by the weekend, as per government advice.

Image copyright Ray Barrett Image caption Linda and Ray Barrett are involved in community work in Birmingham

The couple and their friend Stephen James set up the "COVID-19 Public Information Posters Organisation" because they "just wanted people to be safe", said Mr Barrett, a design engineer from Bournville in Birmingham.

"There may be a large number of people left alone and vulnerable simply because no-one knows they are there or other do not know how to contact them when they are isolated indoors."

He said the posters showed "at a glance" the status of those inside the property and whether they want help.

Mr Barrett said he believed "100% in community" and had been involved in volunteering, publicising events and raising awareness about different issues for years.

